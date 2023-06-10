Motherwell tavern owner shot in cold blood
By Weekend Post Reporter - 10 June 2023
A Motherwell tavern owner, who was also the chair of the Bay Taverners’ Association, was shot dead on Thursday night when a balaclava-clad man sneaked up behind him and opened fire.
The gunman then turned his attention to a 52-year-old neighbour who had screamed in sheer terror and ruthlessly shot her dead...
