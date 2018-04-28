Burial of drowned Ironman contestant

The funeral of the French-Gabonese Ironman entrant who drowned in the Port Elizabeth harbour two weeks ago will be held today in France.

David Bellet-Brissaud’s family confirmed that he would be buried in Lapoutroie in the Alsace region.

Bellet-Brissaud, 48, arrived in Port Elizabeth with his wife on April 12 to take part in the Ironman African Championship held on April 15.

He disappeared around 1am on April 13 after leaving his room at the Paxton Hotel in Humerail. He was never seen alive again. Following an extensive police search lasting more than six days, his body – weighted down with a tyre attached to a rope tied around his ankles – was found in the harbour on Thursday last week. A post mortem confirmed that he had drowned. At the time of Bellet-Brissaud’s death, he lived in Libreville, Gabon.

No foul play is suspected and police have opened an inquest docket.