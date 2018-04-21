Kyle chases new Ironman dream

Standard Bank African Championship winner, home boy Kyle Buckingham, says he treated himself to some Thai food and a couple of beers the day after his big win. Buckingham’s 10-year dream came to life on Sunday when he was the first to cross the finish line at Port Elizabeth’s Hobie Beach with the time of eight hours and 13 minutes, to be crowned the African Championship winner.

Now he will be working on getting himself a spot at the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in September, in the city.

“I would like to take part in the Ironman 70.3 World Champs, but I . . . still need to qualify.

“I am still chatting to my coach. We haven’t set a plan yet on what my next race will be,” he said.

The triathlete turned professional in 2014 and fast made a name for himself in the world of triathlon after winning the Ironman Lake Placid that year. Two years later he won Ironman Vineman and last year he came fourth at the African Champs.

Speaking from St Francis Bay, where he enjoyed a week’s holiday with his wife after his big victory, the 34-year-old said he had treated himself to some takeaways after having had to follow a strict diet before the race.

“I have had a couple of beers and a few glasses of champagne and the night after the race we went out to get some Thai food.

“We have a week’s break at St Francis Bay. We have a wedding this weekend, but I have been surfing and that is also my second love.

“I have been looking at the waves and sitting down at the beach,” Buckingham told Weekend Post this week. Now that all the dust has settled, the athlete says it has finally sunk in that he is the 2018 Standard Bank African Championship winner.

“I am so happy. The win means so much to me, because this was a dream of mine before I started the sport 10 years ago.

“The win was very special to me because it was in Nelson Mandela Bay and in front of my home crowd, family and friends.

“Everyone can’t believe that a South African has actually won the event.

“I am so happy that a PE-based company, Jendermark Automation, is backing me on my journey and believing in me.”

Although the former Victoria Park High schoolboy outmanoeuvred a quality international field on race day and cruised through to the finish line, there were some hiccups along the way.

“While I was on the bike a bee flew under my visor in my helmet and stung me on my eyelid. I was lucky enough to take the sting out quickly.

“It went away, but I was worried because I was, like, how I am going to run with one eye,” he said.

Buckingham has taken part in many Ironman events throughout the world, but says the African Champs is his favourite race.

“Honestly, I have never experienced the crowd and organisation like this in any race that I have done and I have done nearly 50 Ironman events.

“The organisation is amazing and Standard Bank put on an amazing show. Nelson Mandela Bay, for hosting this event year after year, is also very special. The crowd support along Marine Drive – I don’t think I have ever experienced that in my life.

“Of all the events I have taken part in, the African Champs and Kona are very special. Because Kona is the World Championships as well, the crowd support is also great there.

“But this one [African Champs] I think tops all Ironman races that I have done.”

Buckingham said he had seen huge interest in triathlon from people across the country. He says he believes his win has inspired more people to join the sport.

“I definitely think the sport is growing here in South Africa.

“We had 2 500 people entering the African Champs and when I started in 2009 I think there were about 1 500 entries. Every year the competition is getting massive.

“I think everybody wants to do Ironman and tick it off their bucket list,” Buckingham said.

“I think my win on Sunday has inspired people to take on the sport. I have received so many messages just to say, ‘you have inspired my kid’ [or] ‘you have inspired me to do the race’. And that has been quite special as well.”

Buckingham has automatically qualified for the Ironman World Championships in October, in Kona, Hawaii, after having won the African Champs.