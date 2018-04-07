Suspect sentenced for Joubertina farm attack

A 25-year-old man was sentenced in the Joubertina Regional Court today (06/04/2018) in connection with an attack on an elderly farmer in the area earlier this year.

Carools Tamboer was sentenced to ten years for house robbery and two years for burglary. The two sentences will run concurrently.

On Sunday, 25 March 2018 around 07:00, Tamboer and an accomplice broke into a farm house near Heights area, Joubertina, and assaulted a 74-year-old man with a snooker cue. The suspects stole a bag before fleeing the scene.

Forensic evidence managed to link a suspect to the scene and according to police, Tamboer confessed after he could not dispute the evidence that was presented during court proceedings.

“This sentence would go a long way towards building safer communities,” Humansdorp Acting Cluster Commander, Colonel Simon Swarts said.