Ramovic anticipates tough match against Chippa United in Nedbank Cup
TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic anticipates a tough encounter against Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal on Sunday.
The fixture will kick off at the Mbombela Stadium at 3pm...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.