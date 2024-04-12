Soccer

Ramovic anticipates tough match against Chippa United in Nedbank Cup

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 12 April 2024

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic anticipates a tough encounter against Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal on Sunday.

The fixture will kick off at the Mbombela Stadium at 3pm...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany

Most Read