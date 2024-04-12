Warriors yet to play their best cricket — Peterson
T20 Challenge action continues when Bay side take on AET Tuskers at St George’s
Forgetting about their first defeat and remembering what they did well in previous wins will carry the Dafabet Warriors to where they aim to be in the 2024 CSA T20 Challenge, head coach Robin Peterson said.
The Gqeberha side will take on the AET Tuskers in their 10th match of the campaign on Friday at 1.30pm, and they will be aiming to put behind them the 12-run defeat against the Momentum Multiply Titans that snapped their eight-game winning streak...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.