Chippa too good for relegation-threatened CT Spurs

03 April 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
Chippa United players Craig Martin, Baraka Majogoro and Justice Chabalala congratulate Sinoxolo Kwayiba after he scored in the DStv Premiership game against Cape Town Spurs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on April 3, 2024
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Goals from Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Kayden Francis saw Chippa United claim thier sixth win of the season in a DStv Premiership match against Cape Town Spurs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.

Kwayiba struck just before the half hour thanks to an assist by Eva Nga to have the home team leading 1-0 at the break.

Francis secured the three points for the Chilli Boys with four minutes remaining in the match. 

The victory saw the Gqeberha-based side move into 11th position on the log.

