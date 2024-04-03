Chippa United co-coach Thabo September is convinced the Chilli Boys are still on the right track under his joint tutelage with Kwanele Kopo, despite the club being 14th on the log table.
After losing 1-0 away to Polokwane City at the weekend, Chippa will be eager to redeem themselves when they host fellow relegation candidates Cape Town Spurs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
“We are doing well,” September said.
“The defeat at Polokwane was our second in five games in the league, where we managed to collect five points [by winning once and drawing twice].
It [their form] is going to pick up.
“From here, the aim is to win all the games but we know that it won’t be easy because this league is competitive.”
Meanwhile, September’s Spurs counterpart Ernst Middendorp also sounded confident of victory when they meet Chippa, aiming to bounce back after losing 1-0 to his former side and relegation candidates Moroka Swallows at home over the weekend.
The German looks to be drawing confidence from the fact that they have managed to narrow the gap between them and Richards Bay above them, also trusting in the way they play.
“We’ve reduced the gap from nine to two points [coming from winning just one game in the first round of the season, they’ve already won two in the second round].
“We know what we are capable of.
“We know our strength is the transition game or passing in alignment with progressive runs ... we know it, we have the pace, we have the structure for it,” Middendorp said.
“It’s a home game for Chippa but let’s see what we can do there.
“Against Swallows, we had a chance to do well but we’ve put that behind us and aim to redeem ourselves against Chippa.”
Chippa will be without their instrumental striker Elmo Kambindu owing to suspension.
The Namibian boasts four goals and two assists from 10 DStv Premiership outings so far this term.
SowetanLIVE
Chippa still heading along right path — September
Image: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/ BACKPAGEPIX
Chippa United co-coach Thabo September is convinced the Chilli Boys are still on the right track under his joint tutelage with Kwanele Kopo, despite the club being 14th on the log table.
After losing 1-0 away to Polokwane City at the weekend, Chippa will be eager to redeem themselves when they host fellow relegation candidates Cape Town Spurs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
“We are doing well,” September said.
“The defeat at Polokwane was our second in five games in the league, where we managed to collect five points [by winning once and drawing twice].
It [their form] is going to pick up.
“From here, the aim is to win all the games but we know that it won’t be easy because this league is competitive.”
Meanwhile, September’s Spurs counterpart Ernst Middendorp also sounded confident of victory when they meet Chippa, aiming to bounce back after losing 1-0 to his former side and relegation candidates Moroka Swallows at home over the weekend.
The German looks to be drawing confidence from the fact that they have managed to narrow the gap between them and Richards Bay above them, also trusting in the way they play.
“We’ve reduced the gap from nine to two points [coming from winning just one game in the first round of the season, they’ve already won two in the second round].
“We know what we are capable of.
“We know our strength is the transition game or passing in alignment with progressive runs ... we know it, we have the pace, we have the structure for it,” Middendorp said.
“It’s a home game for Chippa but let’s see what we can do there.
“Against Swallows, we had a chance to do well but we’ve put that behind us and aim to redeem ourselves against Chippa.”
Chippa will be without their instrumental striker Elmo Kambindu owing to suspension.
The Namibian boasts four goals and two assists from 10 DStv Premiership outings so far this term.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Sport
Rugby
Pages
Rugby