He was excellent again helping Bafana attain their best finish in 24 years with a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations last month.
If that performance was seen by many as potentially a glorious swansong for “Mshishi”, as Bafana coach Broos has acknowledged he probably will have to find a successor for the player in the coming months, the attacker seemed determined to show it wasn’t against Algeria. He capped a fine display with a stunning brace.
Mosimane, now coach of Abha Club in Saudi Arabia and who coached Zwane to league titles, cup trophies and the Champions League winners' medal at Downs, was weighing in on a post lauding Zwane’s class and longevity on X on Wednesday evening.
‘Just tell him to dance and ski on the pitch and sit back’: Pitso lauds Themba Zwane
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix
Pitso Mosimane has lauded veteran Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane for his continued standard of excellence for club and country.
Veteran 34-year-old playmaker Zwane’s excellent display in Bafana’s 3-3 friendly draw against Algeria in Algiers on Tuesday night has set tongue’s wagging, again prompting comparisons to Doctor Khumalo and debates on whether he is South Africa’s best midfielder of the modern era.
The Sundowns star has consistently excelled as their creative maestro as the Brazilians have marched to six DStv Premiership titles in succession and regularly progressed to the Caf Champions League knockout stages, winning that competition in 2016 and notching the inaugural African Football League last year.
User @GustaveNinela posted: “No tattoos; no fancy hairstyle; no GBV allegations; no scandals; no baby mama drama; no I blew it episode; no late coming to work; no fighting with teammates; just a hard-working black world-class footballer Themba Zwane.”
Mosimane responded by adding: “No arguments with the coaches but has an opinion. He keeps the dressing room quiet and focused, unselfish behaviour and cares about the team.
“Does not like anybody who dims his light. Always laughing but an introvert.
“You have to give him respect and appreciate his talent. Just tell him to dance and ski on the pitch and sit back. You will enjoy. Leader!”
Zwane and his six Sundowns teammates who make up the core of Broos’ Bafana starting XI flew directly to Tanzania by charter flight after the Algeria clash. There they were awaiting the arrival of the rest of the Brazilians’ squad for Saturday’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Young Africans.
Downs meet the 2023 Caf Confederation Cup runners-up at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam (8pm, SA time). The second leg is at Loftus Versfeld on April 5.
