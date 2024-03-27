It’s all systems go for the annual Northern Areas Football Association Easter Tournament, says president Clive Kilian.
HeraldLIVE
Nafa fired up to host annual Easter tournament — Kilian
Soccer reporter
Image: 123RF/SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
It’s all systems go for the annual Northern Areas Football Association Easter Tournament, says president Clive Kilian.
In its 51st edition, the event takes place at the Gelvandale Track and Gelvandale Grounds, with games kicking off Friday and the final played on Monday.
Kilian said they were ready to host a spectacular event once more.
In 2023 160 teams competed in the tournament, with games ranging from those for junior boys and girls to senior women and men, with 422 matches being played over four days.
However, organisers are expecting even greater success from the 2024 event.
“The league started a couple of weeks ago and everything has been running smoothly. We have had a great start to the season,” Kilian said.
“You can see that the teams are also ready for the Easter tournament and you can also see the hard work that the coaches have been putting in.
“The players are excited and there has been a lot of hard work preparing for the tournament.”
The event’s major sponsor is Astron Energy (previously Caltex) and it has gained a new sponsor in Cerebos in 2024, adding to existing backers Fain, Coca-Cola and KFC.
“With the support, we have from the municipality and our sponsors, this year's tournament will be much better than last year’s,” Kilian said.
“The opening event is on Friday night with entertainment at the stadium.
“The colourful marchers and motorbikes will be there, as well as school marching teams.
“Everything that was there last year will be the same.”
The groups are:
Women
Group A: Booysen Pride, Stardrift, Golden Stars, and Park United
Group B: Rangers, Helenvale United, Hotspurs, and Saints.
Men
Group A: Swallows, Celtic, Park United and Booysen Pride.
Group B: Westlake, Sibanye, Helenvale United, and Glenville Celtic
Group C: Shooting Stars, Bloom Stars, Rangers and KS Spurs
Group D: Windvogel All Stars, Callies (Pefa), Apex United and Ebenezer
Group E: Fairdene, Stardrift, Fairview Rovers and Saints.
Group F: Shamrocks, Bloom Callies, Hotspurs and Blackpool.
HeraldLIVE
