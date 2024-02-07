Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi has without shame boldly expressed his support for the Super Eagles before their clash against Bafana Bafana in the Afcon semifinal clash at Stade de la Paix in Ivory Coast on Wednesday (7pm).
In a media statement which the club posted on its social platforms, Mpengesi applauded the Premier Soccer League for showcasing the highest number of domestic players at the 2023 Afcon.
He went on to acknowledge Bafana coach Huge Broos for putting his trust in domestic players, unlike previous national team coaches who preferred to select those who played abroad.
However, having said that Mpengesi who has enjoyed sponsorship from the Eastern Cape government since 2014, declared his unwavering support for the Nigerian team in Wednesday’s clash.
“As the chair of Chippa United FC and as s proud South African, I find myself in a unique position during this 2023 Afcon tournament in that our very own Nigerian international Stanley Nwabali has been a revelation.
“His performance for the Nigerian team has caught the eyes of the globe, earning him and our club international acclaim.
“With Stanley’s rising profile and the international attention it brings to Chippa United FC, the benefits have been nothing but positive.
“Therefore, Chippa United FC and I stand behind our player Stanley Nwabali and the Nigerian Super Eagles against SA’s Bafana Bafana.
“We wish the Super Eagles all the best,” Mpengesi said.
HeraldLIVE
Chippa United boss declares unwavering support for Nigeria
Soccer reporter
Image: MICHAEL SHEEHAN
HeraldLIVE
