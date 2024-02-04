‘They made my job 50% easier’: Williams salutes two coaches for Bafana heroics

Bafana Bafana hero Ronwen Williams singled out two members of the coach Hugo Broos’ technical team who he said made his job in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal penalty shoot-out against Cape Verde a lot easier.

South Africa captain Williams was magnificent in the 2-1 shoot-out win (after a 0-0 scoreline after extra time), saving an unheard-of four out of Cape Verde's five kicks to steer Bafana to their first Afcon semifinal in 24 years.

South Africa meet old arch-rivals Nigeria in the battle for place in Sunday's final.

Williams saved three consecutive penalties by Bebe, Willy Smedo and Laros Duarte at Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast before being beaten by Bryan Teixeria. The Bafana skipper also saved Cape Verde’s fifth kick by Patrick Adrande to win the game for South Africa.