Broos says it's normal for South Africa to dream of Afcon final but warns about Cape Verde

While Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes it’s perfectly normal for South Africa to be dreaming of an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final, he warns that underestimating Cape Verde could reduce everything to a pipe dream.

After knocking out Tunisia in the group stages and dumping hot favourites Morocco out of the race in the last 16, Bafana are high in confidence.

Supporters back home have joined the players in believing the team can go all the way in the tournament hosted by Ivory Coast, whose national team is still in the running.

But standing in the way of that dream becoming a reality for Broos’ men are minnows Cape Verde, who are also determined to write their own history at the tournament.

The two nations are set to battle it out in the competition’s quarterfinals at Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast on Saturday (10pm SA time).

While Bafana, who won the Afcon in 1996, aim to qualify for the semifinals for the first time in 24 years, the Blue Sharks are determined to make the stage for the first time in their history.