×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Angola win five-goal thriller at Cup of Nations

By Reuters - 21 January 2024
Deivi Miguel Vieira of Angola celebrates goal with teammates during Africa Cup of Nations match against Mauritania at Peace Stadium in Bouake.
Deivi Miguel Vieira of Angola celebrates goal with teammates during Africa Cup of Nations match against Mauritania at Peace Stadium in Bouake.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Two goals from Gelson Dala edged Angola closer to a place in the next stage of the Africa Cup of Nations finals as they beat Mauritania 3-2 on Saturday to go top of the Group D standings in a match full of high quality goals.

Winger Gilberto netted the other for the winners while Amar Sidi Bouna and Aboubakary Koita scored fine individual efforts for Mauritania, who lost a second game at the tournament in Ivory Coast and sit bottom of the standings.

Angola are ahead of Burkina Faso on goals scored with top seeds Algeria third in the group on two points after they scored in stoppage time to force a 2-2 draw with the Burkinabe earlier at the Stade de la Paix.

Mali and Tunisia play later on Saturday in a Group E match.

subscribe

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances

Most Read