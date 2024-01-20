Stormers grind out win over Stade Français to qualify for Champions Cup knockout stages

The Stormers' scrum and some thrust from their bench helped smooth their path to the knock-out rounds of the Champions Cup in Paris on Saturday.

In a remarkable, match they made heavy weather of beating down the challenge of Stade Français but in the end prevailed 24-20.

The win secured them second place behind Leinster in their pool and a home match in the round of 16.

The visitors looked a little ragged and disjointed but their effort was re-energised once they called on their bench.

Their ball protection at the ruck was at times abysmal while the hosts were propelled forward by No8 Giovanni Habel-Kuffner through sheer force and scrumhalf Rory Kockott through judicious exploitation of space.