Pirates teammates cool talk of Bafana Afcon call for teen star Mofokeng

Teen star Relebohile Mofokeng has shown his immense potential in a breakthrough season for Orlando Pirates, but his Bucs teammates are cautious about talk of a Bafana Bafana call-up as soon as the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in January.

Mofokeng, 19, has made big waves since being introduced by Pirates coach Jose Riveiro in the latter stages of last season.

This season, the exciting, skilful young midfielder has made himself a crucial player at the Soweto giants, attracting attention beyond South African borders.

Mofokeng recently had a trial with English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers and there have been reports of other clubs interested abroad, including in Spain.