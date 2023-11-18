Schauderville-born Kayden Francis lives his dream at Chippa
Now that Kayden Francis’s dream of playing for DStv Premiership side Chippa United has been fulfilled, he is ready to make his mark in SA’s elite division.
The 20-year-old from Schauderville has made only two appearances for his club and hopes he has impressed coach Morgan Mammila enough to become a regular this season...
