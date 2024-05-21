Fine performances from Eastern Cape racers

It was yet another busy motorsport weekend for Eastern Cape stars around the globe.
Motorcycle racer Dominic Doyle put in another solid performance finishing in second place in race one in very wet conditions and then came home sixth in race two while competing in the MotoAmerica BelissiMoto Twins Cup at the Barber Motorsport Park in Alabama on his Yamaha YZF-R7.
Racing in the FIM Moto3 European Championship in Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Ruché Moodley set about getting his season back on track after some heartbreaking moments in the earlier two rounds with a 10th-place finish in race one and ninth in race two.
Moodley now moves up into 16th place in the overall championship standings.
Round two of the ROK Cup national karting championship took place at the Vereeniging Kart Circuit, where young Jeffreys Bay lad Sebastien Blignaut continued the momentum from the opening round in the Cape by not only setting a new lap record with a time of 51.711 seconds around the tricky circuit, but also claiming first overall in what is considered the most competitive karting class in the country.
Racing against the top 24 youngsters in the country, Blignaut stunned the crowd with his commitment, race craft and pace as he dominated proceedings over the weekend, claiming pole position to win race one by 1.043 seconds and then race two by a mere 0.089 seconds followed by a fourth-place finish in race three.
Jack Moore, racing in the OKJ class, qualified in fifth place and fought his way to a third-place finish in race one, which he then followed up with a spectacular drive in race two to win by 3.653 seconds and then he finished second in race three to secure second place overall for the day.
Moore’s older brother, Josh, was competing further up the road at the National Extreme Festival at the Zwartkops Circuit on the outskirts of Pretoria, where he is part of the VW Rookies Cup that is aimed at fast-tracking young karters into the high-speed world of saloon car circuit racing.
He finished sixth in race one and fifth in race two.
Jeandré Marais had his best Astron Energy PoloCup weekend to date at the Extreme Festival where he just missed out on getting through to the top-six super pole shoot-out in qualifying, where less than a second separated the top 15 cars.
Marais started in eighth place on the grid and stayed out of trouble to finish in seventh in the first race followed by a ninth-place finish in race two and 12th place in race three.
On two wheels, East London rider Jayson Lamb was in sublime form as he won class C in the Sunbet ZX10 Masters Cup where all riders are on-board identical Kawasaki racing bikes and he finished fourth overall in both race one and race two against a star-studded field of 28 riders.
Fine performances from Eastern Cape racers
Karters and motorcyclists put in solid performances in SA and abroad
Image: Motorsport Fanatix
