EP’s campaign ends with high-scoring loss
EP’s ill-fated SA Cup rugby campaign of many trials and tribulations ended with a seventh defeat when they were beaten 48-40 by the Boland Cavaliers in a high-scoring clash in Piketberg on Saturday.
A poor record of two wins in nine games and 374 points conceded left EP head coach Dumisani Mhani with much food for thought before the Currie Cup First Division kicks off in June...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.