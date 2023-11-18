Equipment handover can help many sport entities develop
Cricket, hockey among codes to benefit from initiative
The growth of sportsmen and women across the country starts at grassroots level, and that is the aim of a handover of sporting equipment and attire to various sporting entities from across Nelson Mandela Bay.
The handover, which was initiated by sports, recreation, arts & culture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe, saw more than more than 50 sporting entities receive a variety of attire and equipment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.