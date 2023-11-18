×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Equipment handover can help many sport entities develop

Cricket, hockey among codes to benefit from initiative

Premium
18 November 2023
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

The growth of sportsmen and women across the country starts at grassroots level, and that is the aim of a handover of sporting equipment and attire to various sporting entities from across Nelson Mandela Bay.

The handover, which was initiated by sports, recreation, arts & culture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe, saw more than more than 50 sporting entities receive a variety of attire and equipment...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...

Latest