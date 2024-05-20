Soccer

Chippa aim to end season on high

Everything to play for in East London as Chilli Boys square off against Sekhukhune United

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 20 May 2024

Chippa United coach Thabo September wants to banish all thought of their goalless draw against Royal AM and focus on finishing their DStv Premiership campaign with a bang against Sekhukhune United at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

September said his side did not express themselves well enough against Royal, describing Saturday’s encounter as one of the Chilli Boys’ worst performances of the season...

