Nkwanyana eager to make an impact with Chilli Boys

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni and Hlumani Mcuba - 07 September 2023

Chippa United’s new soccer signing Senzo Nkwanyana hopes to make his return to the DStv Premiership a meaningful one.

The 26-year-old central midfielder joined the Gqeberha side at the start of the season from NFD outfit All Stars. ..

