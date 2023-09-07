Nkwanyana eager to make an impact with Chilli Boys
Chippa United’s new soccer signing Senzo Nkwanyana hopes to make his return to the DStv Premiership a meaningful one.
The 26-year-old central midfielder joined the Gqeberha side at the start of the season from NFD outfit All Stars. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.