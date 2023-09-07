×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Two found guilty of armed robbery handed hefty sentences

Premium
By Devon Koen - 07 September 2023

The New Brighton regional court has handed lengthy sentences to two armed robbers.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Thamsanqa Mqoqi and Usandisele Xakushe had been sentenced to 18 and 12 years, respectively, for their roles in an August 2022 robbery of a jikeleza driver. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest