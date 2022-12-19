×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

WATCH | The five most memorable moments of the Qatar World Cup

By Sports staff - 19 December 2022
Morocco coach Walid Regragui, centre in a white shirt, leads his team in celebrations after their World Cup semifinal victory against Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on December 10 2022.
Morocco coach Walid Regragui, centre in a white shirt, leads his team in celebrations after their World Cup semifinal victory against Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on December 10 2022.
Image: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

A World Cup dogged by controversy in its buildup will go down as one of the most memorable in history, capped by what is being called the greatest final of all time.

Morocco's dramatic run to become the first African and Arab nation to reach the the semifinals was one of the highlights of a tournament marked by upsets as the smaller teams continue to gain ground on the giants of global football.

The final, though, was a clash of giants, and a classic matchup by the Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina against Kylian Mbappé-led France, the South Americans winning a thriller 4-2 on penalties after normal time ended 2-2 and extra time 3-3.

The World Cup was characterised by fast-paced high intensity football and being called one of the best on the field even before its ridiculously entertaining final. 

Al Jazeera has compiled a video of its five most memorable moments of an unforgettable World Cup.

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...

Most Read