Mzinzi calls on fans to vote for Chippa to play in Carling Cup
All 16 Dstv Premiership clubs stand a chance by popular demand to compete in 2022 competition
Premium 07 September 2022
Chippa United executive director Lukhanyo Mzinzi is calling on the Eastern Cape and all the team’s supporters to vote for the Chilli Boys’ inclusion in the Carling Black Label Cup at the FNB Stadium on November 12.
Over the past decade the competition featured only Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and was played during preseason, but this year the organisers have added a twist...
Mzinzi calls on fans to vote for Chippa to play in Carling Cup
All 16 Dstv Premiership clubs stand a chance by popular demand to compete in 2022 competition
Soccer reporter
Chippa United executive director Lukhanyo Mzinzi is calling on the Eastern Cape and all the team’s supporters to vote for the Chilli Boys’ inclusion in the Carling Black Label Cup at the FNB Stadium on November 12.
Over the past decade the competition featured only Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and was played during preseason, but this year the organisers have added a twist...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer