Progress must fire on all cylinders in final, coach says
Defending champions gear up for thrilling contest against well-drilled Madibaz
Premium 07 September 2022
Champions Progress must be firing on all cylinders if they want to successfully defend their EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby title against the NMU Madibaz in Saturday’s cup final, coach Elroy Ligman says.
The in-form Kariega side are hunting for a trophy double at the WJ De Wet in Despatch after beating Harlequins 19-15 in the Eastern Cape Super 14 final at the same venue earlier in 2022...
Progress must fire on all cylinders in final, coach says
Defending champions gear up for thrilling contest against well-drilled Madibaz
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Champions Progress must be firing on all cylinders if they want to successfully defend their EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby title against the NMU Madibaz in Saturday’s cup final, coach Elroy Ligman says.
The in-form Kariega side are hunting for a trophy double at the WJ De Wet in Despatch after beating Harlequins 19-15 in the Eastern Cape Super 14 final at the same venue earlier in 2022...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer