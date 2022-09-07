×

Rugby

Progress must fire on all cylinders in final, coach says

Defending champions gear up for thrilling contest against well-drilled Madibaz

Premium
07 September 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Champions Progress must be firing on all cylinders if they want to successfully defend their EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby title against the NMU Madibaz in Saturday’s cup final, coach Elroy Ligman says.

The in-form Kariega side are hunting for a trophy double at the WJ De Wet in Despatch after beating Harlequins 19-15 in the Eastern Cape Super 14 final at the same venue earlier in 2022...

