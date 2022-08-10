Draw with Matsatsantsa gives Chippa a boost
Chilli Boys now have zeal to win against Royal AM, says coach Daine Klate
Chippa United head coach Daine Klate says the recent point away against SuperSport United has given players some zeal going into their next DStv Premiership fixture.
The Chilli Boys play Royal AM on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (7.30pm)...
Draw with Matsatsantsa gives Chippa a boost
Chilli Boys now have zeal to win against Royal AM, says coach Daine Klate
Soccer reporter
Chippa United head coach Daine Klate says the recent point away against SuperSport United has given players some zeal going into their next DStv Premiership fixture.
The Chilli Boys play Royal AM on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (7.30pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer