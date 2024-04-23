‘Municipality says EP Rugby must clean their house’
Union risks losing R6m allocation, says Gidane
Unless EP Rugby “clean their house” they would not receive a vital allocation of R6m from the municipality to help fund their operations, EP head of financial affairs Mbulelo Gidane said.
He made the comments at a hot-tempered EP Rugby annual meeting that was marred by an altercation between deputy president Roger Serfontein and Young Collegians president Dan Ngcape on Saturday...
