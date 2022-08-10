Gonubie thump Westering at rugby festival

The Gonubie U13A rugby team closed out their programme in style when they outplayed Westering on the final day of the Muir 200th Anniversary Festival on Monday.
The East London boys ran out 44-12 winners after a dominant second-half display on the Maree Field at Muir in Kariega.
After Gonubie’s Rosh Els crossed for two tries in the opening 25 minutes — which he converted — Westering hit back with a try through Mangaliso Tungata before an Aiden Mitchell penalty brought the Gqeberha side to within four points at halftime.
But Gonubie came out for the second half like men possessed, scoring six tries through PJ Fransman and Cwenga Nomnganga (two each), as well as Zach Zide and Liyama Radebe.
They may have converted just one of their second-half kicks, but the visitors were dominant throughout until Westering grabbed a third try late in the game by Mangaliso.
Gonubie head coaches Ludwig Ehrke and Yanga Siyodwa praised the team's performance and said it was a marked improvement from earlier matches.
“They played really well. There were a few mistakes that we could still work on, but they played as one and it was a much better team performance than Saturday,” Siyodwa said.
“Saturday, the game itself was quite messy, but the boys lifted themselves up today [on Monday].
“They played together, they had the structures going and managed to pull it off, so I think we can all be very proud of this result.”
Meanwhile, in other first XV results from Monday, Muir grabbed the spoils on a rain-soaked Ellis field as they downed Otto du Plessis 10-0.
Brandwag beat Dale College 25-7 and Daniel Pienaar and Kirkwood played to a 15-15 draw.
Muir’s age-group sides had mixed results as the U13 team lost 19-12 to Sunridge Primary, while the U14, U15 and U16 sides all picked up victories.
Selected results from Monday:
U13: Muir 12 Sunridge 19; Selborne 47 Handhaaf 12; Paarl 10 George Randell 40; Westering 12 Gonubie 44; Herbert Hurd 22 Susannah Fourie 29; Lorraine 29 Stulting 19
U14: Muir 19 Otto du Plessis 3
U15: Muir 31 Otto du Plessis 14
U16: Muir 27 Otto du Plessis 23
1st XV: Muir 10 Otto du Plessis 0; Brandwag 25 Dale 7; Daniel Pienaar 15 Kirkwood 15
HeraldLIVE
Gonubie thump Westering at rugby festival
Sports reporter
Image: AMIR CHETTY
The Gonubie U13A rugby team closed out their programme in style when they outplayed Westering on the final day of the Muir 200th Anniversary Festival on Monday.
The East London boys ran out 44-12 winners after a dominant second-half display on the Maree Field at Muir in Kariega.
After Gonubie’s Rosh Els crossed for two tries in the opening 25 minutes — which he converted — Westering hit back with a try through Mangaliso Tungata before an Aiden Mitchell penalty brought the Gqeberha side to within four points at halftime.
But Gonubie came out for the second half like men possessed, scoring six tries through PJ Fransman and Cwenga Nomnganga (two each), as well as Zach Zide and Liyama Radebe.
They may have converted just one of their second-half kicks, but the visitors were dominant throughout until Westering grabbed a third try late in the game by Mangaliso.
Gonubie head coaches Ludwig Ehrke and Yanga Siyodwa praised the team's performance and said it was a marked improvement from earlier matches.
“They played really well. There were a few mistakes that we could still work on, but they played as one and it was a much better team performance than Saturday,” Siyodwa said.
“Saturday, the game itself was quite messy, but the boys lifted themselves up today [on Monday].
“They played together, they had the structures going and managed to pull it off, so I think we can all be very proud of this result.”
Meanwhile, in other first XV results from Monday, Muir grabbed the spoils on a rain-soaked Ellis field as they downed Otto du Plessis 10-0.
Brandwag beat Dale College 25-7 and Daniel Pienaar and Kirkwood played to a 15-15 draw.
Muir’s age-group sides had mixed results as the U13 team lost 19-12 to Sunridge Primary, while the U14, U15 and U16 sides all picked up victories.
Selected results from Monday:
U13: Muir 12 Sunridge 19; Selborne 47 Handhaaf 12; Paarl 10 George Randell 40; Westering 12 Gonubie 44; Herbert Hurd 22 Susannah Fourie 29; Lorraine 29 Stulting 19
U14: Muir 19 Otto du Plessis 3
U15: Muir 31 Otto du Plessis 14
U16: Muir 27 Otto du Plessis 23
1st XV: Muir 10 Otto du Plessis 0; Brandwag 25 Dale 7; Daniel Pienaar 15 Kirkwood 15
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer