EP Rugby could lose R40m in Lotto funding — Gidane
Instability in the union is reason for application being in jeopardy, says financial head
Because of instability in their ranks, EP Rugby are at risk of losing a whopping R40m in much-needed Lotto funding, which will result in financial hardship for struggling club teams, financial affairs head Mbulelo Gidane says.
Gidane revealed the shocking information to club delegates when he presented the union’s financial report during EP’s annual meeting at Cillie High School on Saturday...
