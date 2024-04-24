Rugby

EP Rugby could lose R40m in Lotto funding — Gidane

Instability in the union is reason for application being in jeopardy, says financial head

Premium
24 April 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Because of instability in their ranks, EP Rugby are at risk of losing a whopping R40m in much-needed Lotto funding, which will result in financial hardship for struggling club teams, financial affairs head Mbulelo Gidane says.

Gidane revealed the shocking information to club delegates when he presented the union’s financial report during EP’s annual meeting at Cillie High School on Saturday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A bittersweet journey of achievement and loss
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town

Most Read