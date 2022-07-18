Orlando Pirates bid emotional farewell to most-capped player Happy Jele

Orlando Pirates have announced that they will not be renewing the contract of their most-capped player, centreback and long-time captain Happy Jele.

Jele, 35, joined Bucs from amateur team Walter Stars in 2006. He was an integral part of Bucs’ famous back-to-back treble-winning teams of the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, and the side that reached the 2013 Caf Champions League final.

When Lucky Lekgwathi, the veteran defender who captained that team, retired in 2016 Jele inherited the armband. He has 401 caps for Bucs.

Pirates said on Monday: “After 16 amazing years with us, we bid farewell to our future hall-of-famer.

“Our central defender and club captain, who has reached the end of his contract, will be leaving the club. This marks the end of Happy Jele’s momentous career with us.