Chippa desperate for points against Matsatsantsa
In their quest to steer clear of the danger zone, Chippa United will desperately be looking for three points in their DStv Premiership fixture against SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday (5.30pm).
The Gqeberha side suffered their 10th league defeat of the season at the hands of Kaizer Chiefs when they were beaten 3-1 at the weekend...
