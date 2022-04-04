Late Gqeberha artist’s portrait set to sell for pretty penny

By Herald Reporter -

A house, a car or maybe a motorcycle — these are the items you would mostly find priced in the hundreds of thousands rand range in Gqeberha.



But for every norm there is an exception and the late Dorothy Kay’s portrait, titled The Boxer, is one such example, with the timeless painting set to fetch at least R350,000 when it goes under the hammer on Tuesday...