Mateza’s death leaves void in radio, TV and hearts of South Africans

Glowing tributes to sports commentator, 62, who lost fight with cancer

Court reporter



Hailed as a legendary sports commentator whose impact on the sporting fraternity could never be surpassed, the tributes for Dumile Mateza painted a man with a boundless knowledge of sport, especially cricket, boxing and rugby.



Born in 1959 in Kareedouw, the former teacher began commentating in the 1980s...