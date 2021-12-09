Lentjies positive Chippa fortunes will change soon

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United interim coach Kurt Lentjies is adamant that his team will turn the corner soon and start collecting the much-needed points in the DStv Premiership.



After suffering a second consecutive defeat in the league on Tuesday, losing 3-1 to TS Galaxy, Chippa will now play AmaZulu at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm)...