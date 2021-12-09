Tissink trains sights on Summer Series

Defending champ targets quicker times as she lines up at Pollok Beach

Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Consistency and discipline are two of the lessons Gqeberha triathlete Jordan Tissink will draw on as she prepares to defend her Xerox Triathlon Summer Series title in December.



The 19-year-old daughter of SA’s most decorated Ironman, Raynard Tissink, aims to put in a strong showing when she lines up in the four-race series starting at Pollok Beach on Sunday...