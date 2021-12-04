Chippa want three points against Arrows

Chippa United caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies says gaining three points will be important to revitalise their season ahead of a clash against Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership in Gqeberha on Saturday (3.30pm).

Finding themselves within touching distance of the relegation places, the Chilli Boys caretaker said achieving a win against a stubborn Arrows side would go a long way to propelling them up the league table.

Coming off the back of a two-week break, Lentjies was put in charge as caretaker coach in the middle of November after Gavin Hunt was placed under precautionary suspension following a string of poor results.

“Obviously it is crucial, we are playing at home, but I have told the guys that whether we playing home or away, it is crucial for us to get three points and we will set up to try to get three points in every game,” he said.

Before that 14-day hiatus, the club had won only one if their last five matches, a 1-0 win away at Baroka FC in November.

“The mood is good in the camp.

“We are looking back to our last game, which was a positive result.

“We didn’t want to go into the break not having a positive result, so things have been good.

“We are well prepared for the game and we look forward to playing [on Saturday].

“Our approach to the game will just be to play the way we want to play.

“We are obviously aware of the threat they pose, so we have been working hard in the week and the plan is clear for what we want to do,” he said.

Providing an injury update, Lentjies said that despite a few absentees, there would still be enough resources for them to choose from within the squad.

