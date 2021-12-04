Kaizer Chiefs say they are 'unable to' honour Cape Town City fixture

Kaizer Chiefs say they cannot honour their DStv Premiership fixture against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

This follows Chiefs sending a letter to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) asking for all their matches in December, starting with the game against City (kickoff 6pm), to be postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 that shut down Amakhosi’s Village at Naturena this week.

The request has apparently been denied by the PSL.

Chiefs say “at least 31” of their employees, players and coaching staff have tested positive for Covid-19. They say as a “responsible citizen” this has forced them to instruct their squad and technical staff to isolate, and this makes it impossible for the club to host City.

Chiefs said on Friday night: “In light of the recent outbreak of Covid-19 infections that has befallen the club, Kaizer Chiefs submitted two letters to the Premier Soccer League pleading for the postponement of the remaining matches scheduled for the month of December following the outbreak.

“In the interim, the prevailing circumstances dictate that Kaizer Chiefs must sadly confirm that the club will be unable to host the match against Cape Town City, scheduled for Saturday, December 4 at 6pm.

“At least 31 employees have tested positive for the virus and the club has subsequently been obliged to instruct all players, members of the technical team and staff, who are deemed primary contacts, to quarantine as per official protocols.

“Unfortunately, this is the only option available in the current situation and, as a responsible corporate citizen, Kaizer Chiefs upholds its duty to protect the lives of those around us — including others — and do our best to avoid an outbreak that might potentially affect the league and the country.”

While TimesLIVE was unable to contact PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala on Friday afternoon, City chairperson John Comitis, also a league executive committee (exco) member, indicated Chiefs’ plea had been turned down.

The PSL held an exco meeting on Friday that had been planned before receiving Chiefs’ letters to discuss various issues.