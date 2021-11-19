WATCH | Tearful Bafana tell their story: ‘It felt like the game was rehearsed’

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he told his bench after 15 minutes his team “could not win”, while his players battled to contain their emotions describing their disappointment at the manner of their 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Ghana.

Rushine de Reuck, who conceded the greatly contested penalty that led to Andre Ayew's winner in Cape Coast, which saw Ghana (level on 13 points and a +4 goal difference with SA) progress to the final round as Group G winners on goals scored, said it felt as if the game was “rehearsed”.

Safa have asked Fifa to investigate the performance of Senegalese referee Maguette N'Diaye and protested the result, which the global body has said is under consideration by its disciplinary structure.

“You can be sure that the determination was there, we wanted a good result, and a good result was a win. We knew it would be very difficult, but we should play a game to be qualified for the next round,” Broos said.

“Then the game started, and after 15 minutes I went to the bench and I said, 'Forget it, forget it, Ghana will win this game'.

“In my career I had those games where you think the referee is against you. And after the game you have to be honest with yourself that, 'You were too nervous, you didn't see what it was and, OK, he was also against the opponents'.

“But here after the game I was more convinced that he had been against us, that we couldn't win that game.”