Newcastle object as clubs pass rule to limit owner-linked sponsors

Premier League clubs passed a temporary rule to stop teams from agreeing sponsorship deals with companies linked to their owners, a move that could restrict Newcastle United's new Saudi owners, the Guardian newspaper reported.

Financial Fair Play rules limit club's spending based on their revenue, including sponsorship deals, but arrangements involving companies closely linked to clubs' owners have come under scrutiny.

Newcastle and Manchester City, owned by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour, voted against the proposals but were defeated 18-2 at the meeting, the Guardian reported.

The Premier League declined to comment on the report of the confidential meeting.

Manchester City, who have a sponsorship deal with the United Arab Emirates company Etihad Airways, have been facing an investigation from the Premier League into their compliance with the league's financial rules. City have denied any wrongdoing.

The new rule will be in force for one month while a working party looks at whether to make a permanent rule change to cover the issue.

The Guardian said that Newcastle's legal team had argued that the amendment was unlawful. Newcastle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and backed by minority investors PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, bought the North East club.

The Premier League, who came under pressure to block the deal last year, said it had received "legally binding" assurances that there was clear separation between PIF and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, despite PIF being chaired by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are investigating an alleged racist gesture made by an individual towards Tottenham Hotspur supporters during their Premier League game at the weekend, the club said.

The incident allegedly took place during Tottenham's 3-2 win at St James' Park on Sunday in Newcastle's first game since being taken over by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium.

"An investigation is under way and the police have been made aware," the club said in a statement.

"Newcastle will pursue the strongest possible action against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour and will support any efforts by the authorities to secure a criminal conviction."

"Discrimination has absolutely no place in football, in the street, online or in wider society and we will not tolerate it under any circumstances."

Newcastle, 19th in the league standings and winless this season, will take on Crystal Palace on Saturday. - Reuters