Big crown, big dreams, for little princess

KwaDwesi’s Kungawo, 7, to represent SA on international stage in Turkey

Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



She may be small, but her big achievements have made her feel like a real-life princess — and paved the way for her first trip overseas.



Kungawo Mpini, 7, of KwaDwesi, said she viewed herself as a true princess now that she had been named second princess and overall Face of SA at the 2021 Miss Junior SA pageant in Johannesburg recently. ..