WATCH | ‘Get your jab so we can get back to normal’: TS Galaxy players vaccinated

Players for TS Galaxy FC lined up to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations at the soccer club's headquarters in Benmore, Johannesburg, on Monday.

The event was part of a government drive in which popular athletes and artists receive public vaccinations in an effort to convince hesitant citizens to get the jab.

TS Galaxy captain Mlungisi Mbunjana said he was elated to get his vaccination.

“I feel good, I've just taken my jab,” he said.