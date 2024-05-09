Gqeberha pair to represent SA at World Bridge Games
Penlington and Dornan part of team of six players to compete for country in Argentina
Port Elizabeth Contract Bridge Club players Di Penlington and Glynis Dornan will fly the Eastern Cape flag high when they represent SA at the World Bridge Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The event, formerly known as the Bridge Olympiad, will take place at the Centro de Convenciones de Buenos Aires, with the opening ceremony on October 22 and play from October 23 to November 5...
