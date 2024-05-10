Chippa slide to 11th place after loss to Pirates
Chilli Boys have to dig deep to get back to winning ways in showdown against Golden Arrows
Chippa United have dropped to 11th position on the log after suffering their third consecutive defeat in the DStv Premiership.
The Chilli Boys went down 2-0 against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday night, with leading goalscorer Tshegofatso Mabasa bagging a brace...
