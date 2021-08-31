Mahlambi plans to revive football career at Chippa

On-loan Mamelodi Sundowns winger Phakamani Mahlambi is looking to revive his football career under the leadership of coach Gavin Hunt at Chippa United this season.



The speedy attacker was among the 15 players unveiled to join the Gqeberha-based outfit ahead of the new DStv Premiership season...