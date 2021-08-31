Boks facing huge challenges, says coach

Team face first matches on foreign soil for almost two years

The Springboks are under no illusion about the huge challenge facing them as they prepare for double-headers against the Wallabies and All Blacks away from home, coach Jacques Nienaber says.



After reigning supreme on home soil, the Springboks face their first match on foreign soil for almost two years when they face Australia on September 12...