Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly finally confirms signing of Bafana star Percy Tau from Brighton

It was the world's worst kept secret and few will have been surprised when Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly finally confirmed the signing of Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau on Thursday night.

TimesLIVE broke the news that English Premier League outfit Brighton had agreed on the loan move to Ahly.

Al Ahly unveiled him to the world on Thursday and Bafana coach Hugo Broos will be the happiest man on the continent as the 27-year-old Tau, who is central to his plans as SA attempts to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, has struggled to break into Brighton manager Graham Potter’s XI.