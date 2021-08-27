'We will up our game,' vows Mabuza as he unveils billions to support businesses after looting and riots

The government has promised that R2.3bn will be made available to help businesses hit hard by last month’s riots and looting and the Covid-19 restrictions.

It also expects businesses to receive an additional R10bn from the South African Risk Insurance Company, according to Deputy President David Mabuza.

He made the remarks on Thursday while responding to oral questions during a virtual sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

“As a measure to stimulate [the economy] government has availed R2.3bn to support businesses that were affected by ongoing restrictions as a result of Covid-19 and further worsened by the looting and destruction of logistical infrastructure during last month’s unrest,” he said.

The funds were to be redirected from various government departments to the stimulus package.

The unrest, which was sparked by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, resulted in more than R15bn of damage to property and infrastructure in Gauteng and KZN.

Mabuza was out of the country, receiving medical treatment in Russia at the time. He condemned the incidents.

“No amount of grievance should lead us on a path of destruction and not uphold the rule of law. KZN and Gauteng were adversely affected by riots that resulted in disruption of the delivery of basic services,” he said.

More than 300 people died in the upheaval and the government’s handling of the riots was heavily criticised.

Mabuza, however, said there was no use in pointing fingers, and assured the country that the government would do better next time.