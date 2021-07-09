Too early for Bafana to celebrate

Assistant coach Morena Ramoreboli says four tough Cosafa Cup matches await SA

Bafana Bafana now top group A after they booked their second Cosafa Cup win on Thursday, beating Eswatini 1-0 at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium.



SA have continued to do well in the competition, despite the absence of assistant coach Helman Mkhalele and goalkeeper coach Luck Shiburi, who are in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday...