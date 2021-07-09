News

Protesters pelt police with rocks at Njoli Square

By Simtembile Mgidi - 09 July 2021
Protesters blocked Njoli Square on Friday with burning tyres and threw rocks at police at the scene
A group of about 30 protesters near Njoli Square pelted police with rocks on Friday afternoon. 

The protesters had blocked the road with burning tyres.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the crowd dispersed and the road was cleared when the public order policing Unit arrived. 

Beetge was unable to provide further information.

Eastern Cape Transport Tertiary Co-Operative CEO Nokuthula Mbebe said she had been in contact with Uncedo Njoli chairperson Diki Zamani said drivers had gathered for a meeting.

“The police arrived and told them that level four regulations do not allow them to meet in huge numbers, otherwise there is no strike,” Mbebe said.

